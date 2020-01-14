Tammy Abraham says he is fully focused on Chelsea amid Euro 2020 talk

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham insists it is too early to start thinking about Euro 2020.

Harry Kane suffered a hamstring injury last week and is expected to be out of action until April at the earliest.

Jose Mourinho even raised the possibility of the England captain being sidelined until the start of next season.

That would open up a spot in Gareth Southgate's starting XI for the European Championship, with Abraham among the candidates to fill it.

But the Chelsea frontman, who has scored 13 Premier League goals this term, has played down his chances of starting in the summer by pointing to the strong competition for places within the England ranks.

“Of course I look up to Harry Kane and I’m gutted he’s injured but hopefully he’ll be back for the Euros," he said.

“There is an opportunity and that’s the world of football but there’s a load of competition as well. I look across the board and see Marcus Rashford, Danny Ings, a lot of strikers scoring goals.

“Jamie Vardy is another talented striker, he has an eye for goal and he’s one of the players I’ve grown up loving. I’ve got to steal his ideas and make them my own but if he comes back [from international retirement], then he comes back. Hopefully, I’ll still be there either way.

“I’m always ambitious and it’s always at the back of my mind. Growing up, I always wanted to play for England and now I have the opportunity so I’ll try to grab it with two hands.

“There’s probably more pressure being Chelsea’s number nine but I’m enjoying myself and I just have to keep doing that."

Frank Lampard's side, who are five points clear of Manchester United in the top-four race, travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle this weekend.

