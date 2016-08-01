Taylor completes switch to Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers have confirmed the signing of former Newcastle United centre-back Steven Taylor, subject to visa approval.

The 30-year-old, who will take one of Portland's international slots, joins the MLS outfit after leaving Newcastle, where he had spent his whole professional career.

General manager and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson hailed the 12 years of Premier League experience Taylor possesses as key to addressing Portland's defensive issues.

"Taylor is a player with a wealth of experience in the English Premier League and will be a good fit in our club," said Wilkinson.

"This addition addresses a positional need at a critical stage of the season."

Portland Timbers won their first MLS Cup last year but have struggled to follow up that success and are sitting seventh of 10 teams in the Western Conference.