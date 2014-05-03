Ter Stegen to announce future at end of season

The 22-year-old was widely rumoured to be joining Barcelona but the club's transfer ban - imposed by FIFA for their dealings in international youth transfers – appeared to scupper any move.

Gladbach have previously announced that Ter Stegen will definitely leave and had agreed to join an unnamed club.

And after FIFA suspended Barcelona's ban on transfers – while the club's appeal against the sanction is still unresolved – a move appeared to be back on.

The Germany international now says he will end the speculation on his future by announcing his new destination after Gladbach's trip to Wolfsburg on the final day of the current campaign.

"I control the moment when I announce my new club," Ter Stegen told Kicker.

"I would like to do so at the end of the season."

Ter Stegen has played in all of Gladbach's 32 Bundesliga fixtures this season, helping them to sixth in the table.