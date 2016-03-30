Ter Stegen considering his options at Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has cast fresh doubt on his future at Camp Nou after impressing in Germany's 4-1 thrashing of Italy.

Ter Stegen made a rare appearance for his country in their win against Italy and while he has been trusted with Champions League duty by Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, the German star could yet seek a move with a view to playing regular league football.

Chile's Claudio Bravo is the preferred man between the sticks for La Liga action at the Catalan club.

"I don’t know what the coach [Luis Enrique] thinks, you have to ask him. I can just say that I want to give my very best," he said after the international friendly.

"That’s what I always do – I want to give my best for the team and obviously also for me.

"I hope we reach the next round in the Champions League and win our next game in the league – these are my goals with the team."

But while Ter Stegen is happy to play the team game for now, he warned that he might not always be willing to share goalkeeping duties.

"Obviously I also have personal goals," he continued.

"The coach decides the way he decides, I guess he has his reasons to do so. But we will see how this goes on in the future."