Ter Stegen drops Barcelona exit hint

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has suggested he could be forced to leave Barcelona if he is not given the consistent first-team football he desires.

The Germany international is used predominantly in the Copa del Rey and Champions League by Luis Enrique, with Claudio Bravo preferred for La Liga matches.

Ter Stegen was linked with a move to Liverpool during the most recent transfer window, but said earlier this month that he was in no rush to make a decision over his future.

However, the 23-year-old has given a strong indication that he could consider leaving Camp Nou should the current rotation policy continue.

"I want to take the next step and to play more. So the situation is clear: if nothing changes, we have to talk," he told TZ.

"In football, sometimes things go very quickly.

"At the end of the season I'll have played about 25 games. This is not a little, but when I return from the national team, I'll probably be back on the bench in La Liga, for the Clasico against Real Madrid [on April 2].

"In the long run, these 25 games per season are not enough for me.

"The decision is made by the coach. I hope that the quality I've shown recently is rewarded."

Ter Stegen, currently on international duty with Germany, joined Barca from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.