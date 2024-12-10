Arsenal and Mikel Arteta given huge boost in their striker pursuit: report

Mikel Arteta has made it clear he wants to bring a striker to the Emirates

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of a new centre forward.

The Gunners have long been after an out-and-out goalscorer having previously shown an interest in the likes of Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney in the past 12 months. Mikel Arteta still seems to prefer Kai Havertz, having sold Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace earlier this year.

But with one 24-year-old from Serie A now potentially available and soon-to-be on the market, it has been suggested that Arsenal may now look to strike and beat their rivals to his signature.

Arsenal handed timely boost in their ongoing pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is refusing to tie himself down at Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dusan Vlahovic's future has been well-documented over the past year with plenty of Premier League clubs showing a keen interest in the Serbian international. With nine goals in 17 games already to his name for Juve this season, Vlahovic is finding his form under new boss Thiago Motta.

But that hasn't stopped ongoing speculation around his future with it now reported by TBR Football that Vlahovic will be sold by the Turin-based side if he does not agree terms of a new contract.

Dusan Vlahovic is liked by several Premier League clubs (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

The report also says how Arsenal are watching Isak’s situation at Newcastle United closely, given he too is yet to commit to his long-term future at St James Park.

Vlahovic is also liked by Manchester United and Chelsea but given Arsenal's need for a centre-forward, and their previous desire to sign him from Fiorentina, all roads do somewhat look likely to lead to the Emirates.

Vlahovic reportedly takes home over £200,000-a-week after tax and Juventus wants to slash his salary in a new deal, but that could spell the end of his time in Italy.

“We need to utilise Dusan’s more, as he attacks those spaces [in the penalty area] incredibly well,” Motta told reporters in September. “He’s a striker who excels in attacking the box, has great aerial ability, and we have to find ways to exploit that so he can score more goals.

“How can we help him be less nervous [in front of goal]? I agree that it’s something he needs to improve, but he’s progressing well. It’s clear that, as a striker, he lives for goals. But he brings us much more than that, contributing both offensively and defensively."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Vlahovic could soon end his time at Juventus but it remains to be seen whether a move to the Premier League would take his fancy. Having snubbed Arsenal's advances once, what makes this time around any different?