Chelsea to re-sign Premier League wonderkid, two years after letting him go: report

Chelsea could look to re-sign a young progidy who they let leave a couple of years ago, after watching some impressive performances in the Premier League this season.

While Chelsea are flying under Enzo Maresca on the pitch, the recruitment team are constantly looking to identify young players with high potential that could fit well into the side for the future.

And it seems they've found the next bright talent, with reports linking the Blues with another transfer in January.

Chelsea keen on bringing Tyler Dibling back to Stamford Bridge

Dibling has impressed at Southampton this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are interested in re-signing Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, with the 18-year-old having impressed in his first full season in the Premier League.

Having spent a decade at the Southampton academy in his early years, Dibling moved to Chelsea in 2022 as a 16-year-old with the promise of a professional contract once he turned 17. He spent just a couple of months with the Blues before returning to Southampton, though, after failing to settle in London.

Dibling celebrates his first senior goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has since put that initial disappointment behind him by thriving at St. Mary's. The right midfielder has been one of the few shining lights in an otherwise underwhelming Southampton side this season, with his performances grabbing the attention of Chelsea once again.

The report suggests that Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham are all keeping tabs on the 18-year-old, too. Though Transfermarkt value him at €5m, it's expected a bid of €25m is needed to convince Southampton into a sale.

Dibling made his first Premier League start in a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United earlier this campaign, and managed to win a penalty during the game with his trickery and skill on the ball. In his next match, he scored his first senior goal in a 1-1 draw at home with Ipswich, and has since become a consistent starter in Russell Martin's starting XI.

Now in the England U21 squad, Dibling looks set to go from strength to strength in the coming months and years. With Southampton looking likely to return to the Championship next term, too, it seems likely the youngster will remain in the Premier League.

In FourFourTwo's view, Dibling's profile perfectly matches the type of player Chelsea want to sign at the moment. Whether he will want to return to Stamford Bridge so soon is another matter, though, especially when first team minutes will be limited considering Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho and Mykhalo Mudryk are all vying for a spot in Enzo Maresca's side, too.