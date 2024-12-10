Tottenham Hotspur hold talks for player who could REPLACE Dominic Solanke: report

Dominic Solanke's place at Spurs might be under threat from another star

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in a superstar striker from Europe – to potentially replace Dominic Solanke.

Solanke joined the Lilywhites over the summer from Bournemouth, after a standout season on the south coast under new manager Andoni Iraola. Speaking to FourFourTwo exclusively, the Basque boss noted, “There was always a strong possibility that he’d leave, not after just the goals that he scored but the performances he had last season.”

The England international has started the season in fine fettle, too, settling into his new club nicely – but may already be deemed a second-choice No.9, with the introduction of a new player.

Tottenham Hotspur have made “important financial offer” to land target in January

Ange Postecoglou apparently wants more firepower in his side (Image credit: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Tottenham have plenty of options in attack, with Solanke leading the line alongside captain Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson as the first-choice front three. Timo Werner, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert can all play in the frontline, too.

Despite the wealth of options, however, there is uncertainty, too. Son has been linked with an exit, while Werner is only on loan – and Richarlison hasn't featured much this season.

Son Heung-min might be edging towards the exit door (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish publication Sport via Sport Witness claim that Spurs have made an “important financial offer” to Jonathan David and are seeking a January agreement to bring the Canadian to north London.

David is a free agent next summer and able to negotiate with other clubs from next month. Apparently, the Lille star is most interested by the prospect of joining Barcelona – but Tottenham have a long-standing interest and would like to position themselves for a move.

David's profile as a false nine-type striker suggests that the north Londoners would like another option to Solanke – as do rumours that Spurs are still interested in Ivan Toney.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, this is merely an opportunity for Tottenham and not necessarily something for Solanke to worry about – especially as the 27-year-old is good enough to consistently start ahead of David.

Tottenham have long been linked with Jonathan David (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless, FourFourTwo understands that Tottenham are willing to back Ange Postecoglou in the market for a January signing should the right one present itself. Given the defensive issues in the team, such a signing may be more likely to be a centre-back or defensive midfielder.

David is worth €45 million, as per Transfermarkt. Spurs take on Southampton next Sunday when Premier League action returns.