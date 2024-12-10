Manchester United eyeing move for world class wing-back after learning bargain asking price: report

Manchester United are contemplating making a move for a world class wing-back in the January transfer window, as Ruben Amorim continues to make changes at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia have all played at left-wing back for Manchester United this term, with Amorim seemingly no clearer on who his starting option is.

One player who is perfect to fit into the system looks set to become available, however, with Manchester United one of the frontrunners for their signature.

Manchester United interested in Theo Hernandez

Hernandez in action for AC Milan (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are keeping an eye on Theo Hernandez's situation at AC Milan, with a reported €50m offer enough to tempt the Italian giants into a sale.

Though the Frenchman still has 18 months remaining on his Milan deal, the Serie A side are open to a sale in January if the right offer comes in following some inconsistent performances this term. Negotiations between the player's representatives and club officials have also been few and far between, suggesting he isn't in the club's future plans.

Davies is also on Man United's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hernandez - who ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-backs in the world right now - is seen as the ideal player to step into left-wing back in Ruben Amorim's system, especially considering Luke Shaw's lack of availability due to injury.

While Alphonso Davies seems Manchester United's priority, the Canadian looks set to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich, with Real Madrid also interested. The Red Devils, therefore, have turned their attention elsewhere in Europe as they seek to build a winning team.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering he is still only 27 and valued at €60m by Transfermarkt, the aforementioned price tag is a bargain for any side interested in Hernandez. He's a constant goal threat, even from left-back, and would have even more licence to get forward from left-wing back.

In FourFourTwo's view, signing Hernandez would prove a shrewd bit of business for Manchester United. They'd likely have to sell before buying, however, which can prove tricky in January - a summer switch might make more sense for both parties as a result.