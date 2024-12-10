Manchester United report: World-class star in talks following contract U-turn

Manchester United are set for talks with a world-class superstar, following a major u-turn from the player.

The Red Devils have been rocked by the exit of Dan Ashworth as sporting director, but are pressing ahead with plans to improve Ruben Amorim's squad without him. Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox and owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are at the helm and looking to move the club forward.

With Amorim suffering his second successive defeat as Manchester United manager at home to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, the squad needs clear improvement – with one big name being targeted.

The Manchester United hierarchy have requested talks for unsettled superstar

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to invest to improve his squad (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

With United 13th in the table, there is expected to be movement in the winter transfer window, as Ratcliffe backs his new boss.

While the club are stocked with forwards, Amorim has very few natural wing-backs to choose from in his side, aside from the ever-reliable Diogo Dalot. This may well be where United choose to invest first.

Diogo Dalot is one of the club's only wing-backs (Image credit: Getty Images)

German journalist Christian Falk has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Red Devils has requested a meeting with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies' agent, following a breakdown in talks between the Canadian and his employers over a renewal.

Davies is a free agent and can speak to overseas clubs from January. According to Falk, the player's agent, Nick Househ, is angry with Bayern over their latest attempts to tie Davies down to an improved deal – and meetings are now planned with United and Real Madrid.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

United have been previously linked Davies, but with Amorim's arrival, the importance of sourcing a new left wing-back has increased. The Bayern star may be able to play as one of the three attackers, too, as he does for his country.

In FourFourTwo's view, Davies would be a coup for United, though this new information may be a ploy from the player's representation in order to pressure Bayern into offering better terms.

Alphonso Davies is wanted at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been interested in Davies for longer, while Manchester City have been linked, too. United may well face a fight to bring the 24-year-old to the Premier League.

Davies is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. Next Sunday sees the Etihad Stadium host the Manchester Derby, as Premier League action returns.