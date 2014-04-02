Ter Stegen's agent 'relaxed' over Barca ban

On Wednesday, FIFA hit Barca with a transfer embargo for next season due to irregularities found in their dealings at youth level.

With long-term goalkeeper Victor Valdes announcing he is to leave Camp Nou at the end of 2013-14, and Borussia Monchengladbach confirming the same of Ter Stegen, it has been widely speculated that the 21-year-old is on his way to Spain.

FIFA's announcement casts doubt over a potential switch, but Ter Stegen's agent Gerd vom Bruch told Sport1 that he was not concerned.

"I'm quite relaxed in the matter," he said. "I do not know whether the decision for future transfers applies or the things that were handled previously.

"We remain quiet and see what happens in the next few weeks.

"It certainly does continue that Marc will leave Gladbach in the summer."

The goalkeeper himself refused to be drawn on the announcement, once again confirming that he will certainly leave Borussia at the end of the season.

"I've heard nothing yet and I do not know what you want from me now," Ter Stegen told Express.

"I will not say anything. Fact: I will definitely leave Borussia in the summer."