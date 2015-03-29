Terim proud of Turkey team in Netherlands

Only a late goal from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar in Amsterdam denied Turkey all three points after Burak Yilmaz's first-half opener.

Terim, whose team remain two points behind third-placed Netherlands in Group A, was pleased with his side's ability to deny the Dutch.

"It is hard to play here in the Netherlands because they are a good opponent but I can say that we played well and were compact as a team so I am proud of my team," he told UEFA's official website.

"I really enjoyed the match. I want to emphasise that it is difficult to play the Netherlands both home and away, but my team played well and didn't give away many chances."

Huntelaar netted in the second minute of additional time at Amsterdam Arena, where Yilmaz had struck in the 37th minute.

Terim urged Turkey to continue building on their latest performance.

"We have to continue working and even improve. We showed a lot of teamwork today and from experience we know that if you lose focus for a second against the Netherlands they will punish you," he said.

"We had to rethink our tactics and I am very proud of how my team performed on the pitch."

