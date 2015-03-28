Terim: Robben absence important for Turkey

Robben (muscle tear) and Robin van Persie (ankle) are both sidelined for the Group A clash in Amsterdam.

But Terim, whose side sit fourth in the group and two points behind the Dutch, said only Robben's absence would make any difference.

"I always say that the Dutch team are a great team. That doesn't mean that the Turkish team is any less strong," he said.

"There are a number of injuries within the Dutch team but I only feel that Robben is an important missing player. Aside from his absence I don't feel it'll be of any influence."

Netherlands and Turkey have both been beaten by Iceland and the Czech Republic in their qualifying campaigns.

Terim said a win was crucial for his side.

"Victory tomorrow is important to the team. The result will be of big influence on the spirit of the team," he said.

"Turkey has to play against the Netherlands, Iceland, Latvia, Czech Republic and Kazakhstan. It's of vital importance that we win.

"The Netherlands are doing well, but they have lost against Iceland and the Czech Republic as well. In that sense we share similarities.

"We will see what happens tomorrow."