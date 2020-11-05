Terriers look to Juninho Bacuna for a lift against Luton

Huddersfield hope to have Juninho Bacuna back to bolster their midfield against Luton.

Bacuna sat out the midweek loss to Bristol City with illness but looks likely to be available once again.

Alex Pritchard’s prognosis is less positive and he faces three to four weeks out with ankle trouble, while striker Danny Ward is working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Recent arrival Alex Vallejo got some game time for the Terriers’ ‘B’ team this week but is unlikely to make his first-team debut until later this month.

Luton will ponder whether James Bree is ready for a first league start of the season.

The right-back has had a knee problem dating back to September but returned as an unused substitute at Rotherham on Tuesday night and is getting close.

Fit-again Harry Cornick was back in the XI that night and will hope to hold off Kazenga LuaLua, but Brad Potts is not fit.

Three new signings joined the club this week, but Dion Pereira, TQ Addy and Jack Chambers will all be part of the Under-21 squad initially.