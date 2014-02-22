Terry eager to secure new Chelsea contract

Terry was involved in late drama at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Chelsea claimed a precious 1-0 win over Everton.

The fit-again centre-half challenged Tim Howard from a late Frank Lampard free-kick and saw the ball find the net, with the latter credited as the goalscorer.

Terry, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, subsequently confirmed he is keen to remain with the club he first represented in 1998.

"I certainly hope I can stay. You'll have to ask the club that question - I can't answer for them," the 33-year-old told BT Sport.