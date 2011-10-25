Tevez fined four weeks' wages by Man City

City said in a statement, following a disciplinary hearing that took place on Friday, that the Argentine international had committed five separate breaches of contract.

They included "an obligation to participate in any matches in which the player is selected to play... when directed by a club official."

After the 2-0 defeat at Bayern, furious manager Roberto Mancini told reporters Tevez had refused his request to go on as a second-half substitute.

The player denied the accusation, saying he had not been asked to go on but to warm up and he felt he had already warmed up sufficiently.

There had been widespread media speculation Tevez might never play for City again under Italian Mancini but the player's adviser also said there was mis-translation at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday the disciplinary panel suspended Tevez for two weeks but the ban was deemed to have already been served in the fall-out from the Bayern match.

Tevez's career has been marked with controversy though few have doubted his commitment on the field.

He joined City from Manchester rivals United in 2009 on a five-year deal. According to media reports he is earning 150,000 pounds a week.

Tevez was also given a written warning over his future conduct on Tuesday and City have written to the Professional Footballers' Association for ratification of the fine.

The player has 14 days to lodge an appeal.

Big-spending City, who have a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League after crushing Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, are owned by Sheikh Mansour and are recognised as the richest club in world football.