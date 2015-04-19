Tevez rubbishes rumours over Juventus exit

The Argentina striker is contracted to the Serie A champions until the end of 2015-16, but it has been claimed that he is poised to turn his back on the Turin giants and head back to his homeland.

Boca president Daniel Angelici was quoted by Argentine media claiming "the door was open" for the striker to rejoin his boyhood club later this year if he could get out of his contract with Juve.

Tevez's agent Adrian Ruocco called for Boca to allow him to focus solely on Juve as they close in on a fourth consecutive Scudetto, as well as chasing Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League glory.

And the former Manchester City frontman stated after scoring in a 2-0 victory over second-placed Lazio on Saturday that he has no intention of cutting short his stay with Massimiliano Allegri's side.

He said: "All my thoughts are focused on Juventus, there's too much talk around. I want to enjoy this extraordinary moment here. People saying I'm going isn't right: when I decide to leave, the supporters will be the first to know."

Juve moved 15 points clear of Lazio, who will be replaced in second spot by arch-rivals Roma if they beat Atalanta on Sunday.

Tevez reflected on another impressive display by the runaway leaders before turning his attention to Wednesday's UEFA Champions League second leg at Monaco, when Juve will start with a slender 1-0 lead.

He added: "I'm happy, it was a great performance by a strong team. We'll need an equally top display against Monaco. I said after the Champions League draw that it won’t be an easy one for us."