‘The dynamic has changed but we’re still an unbelievable squad’: Georgia Stanway acknowledges that the Lionesses are a different animal compared to last year

England women midfielder Georgia Stanway has been speaking to FourFourTwo ahead of the Women's World Cup about some of the changes in the squad from last summer's Euros triumph.

The Lionesses marched to victory in at Euro 2022 on home soil – but plenty has changed since then. Jill Scott and record scorer Ellen White both retired in the aftermath of winning the tournament, while the likes of Fran Kirby, captain Leah Williamson and Euros top scorer Beth Mead have all been ruled out of the Women's World Cup through injury.

“There are going to be people who have to step out to take a leadership role and have to lead by example, whether that’s in their performance or in communication, or just fighting for things in terms of our environment,” Stanway told FFT.

“The dynamic has changed, with the people who have retired and the people who have picked up injuries, but we’re still an unbelievable squad. Everybody plays at the highest level and everybody is having a really good season. It’s a tournament where we have got to do our best, and we’ve got to enjoy every single moment of it, on and off the field. Hopefully, things will lead by the way we’ve progressed and the way we’re able to stick to the process.”

Despite the increased expectation on the Lionesses this time around though – given how good they were at the Euros last summer – Stanway says that the squad themselves can easily tune out the noise when they're in their own bubble.

“People can talk as much as they want, write things on social media and jump to their conclusions, but when we’re in the environment, we don’t feel it because we don’t let it in, and that’s the greatest thing,” she says.

Georgia Stanway was a key member of the Lionesses side who won the Euros on home turf last summer (Image credit: Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

“Whatever’s in, stays in, and whatever’s out, stays out. We know the focus is on the players and staff that are in the room.”

England find themselves in a group this time around with Denmark, China and Haiti, with one of Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada awaiting whoever tops Group D. While there is a temptation to look ahead to the depths of the tournament though, there's no danger of the Lionesses getting caught up in their route to another potential final.

“We’ve just got to take it one step at a time,” says Stanway. “This is the first time we’re going into a tournament as this group of players and probably the first time we’re playing three different playing styles within the group stage.

The Lionesses' preparation for the World Cup has been blighted by injuries (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s just about putting one foot ahead of the other. We’ve got a good process before the tournament to make sure we’re in good condition, then we’ve got a good plan to beat the jetlag and for communicating with our families because the time zones are different, and then being able to ask for what we need to be at our best.

“The most important thing is taking it a step at a time. That’s what we did at the Euros – not getting too far ahead of ourselves but making sure we’re focused on the next game before focusing on the one after that.”

