The Nigeria Women’s World Cup 2023 squad has the hopes of a continent on their shoulders, the nation by far Africa's most successful team in its history.

Having qualified for every edition of the Women's World Cup, Nigeria's best performance in the tournament came in 1999 where they reached the quarter-finals. Four years ago, they crashed out in the last 16 in a 3-0 defeat to Germany, but approach the tournament in Australia and New Zealand with confidence.

With hosts Australia, plus Republic of Ireland and Canada in their group, Nigeria will fancy their chances of causing a few upsets and progressing to the knockout stages. While it's not expected, Nigeria are serial winners, as evidenced by their 11 wins in 14 Women's Africa Cup of Nations since the tournament's inception in 1991.

The Nigeria squad is experienced, too, with Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala scoring 21 goals in Spain's Primera Division this season, while Atletico Madrid's Rasheedat Ajibade is a promising player expected to make her name in the summer.

Recent friendly victories against Haiti and New Zealand provide encouraging signs as well - don't write Nigeria off too early.

Nigeria are in World Cup Group B with Australia, Ireland and Canada, their first World Cup fixture is against Canada on July 21 and below is their most recent team from April's friendlies is below, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

Nigeria Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Nigeria Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call ups

GK: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC)

GK: Yewande Balogun (Saint-Étienne)

GK: Inyeme Etim (Abia Angels)

DF: Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alavés)

DF: Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City)

DF: Glory Ogbonna (ALG Spor)

DF: Oluwatosin Demehin (Reims)

DF: Rofiat Imuran (Reims)

DF: Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash)

DF: Onome Ebi (Levante Las Planas)

MF: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengård)

MF: Christy Ucheibe (Benfica)

MF: Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United)

MF: Toni Payne (Sevilla)

MF: Regina Otu (Saint-Étienne)

MF: Deborah Abiodun (Bittsburgh)

FW: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

FW: Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville FC)

FW: Ifeoma Onumonu (NJ/NY Gotham)

FW: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético Madrid)

FW: Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan)

FW: Esther Okoronkwo (Saint-Étienne)

FW: Gift Monday (UD Granadilla Tenerife)

Nigeria manager

Who is Nigeria's manager?

Randy Waldrum is the current manager of Nigeria Women's football team, the 66-year-old having managed since 1978, when he took over the Pittsburg State University Women's team.

He spent time in charge of a range of different American universities, in both men's and women's side of the sport, before being appointed the head coach of Trinidad and Tobago Women's side in 2014. He simultaneously filled that role alongside his position as manager of Houston Dash, though Trinidad and Tobago fired him after two years.

He lasted another year at Houston Dash before Nigeria offered him the position of technical adviser and head coach of the Women's team. The American turned the opportunity down, though, becoming the University of Pittsburgh Women's manager. In October 2020, Waldrum was appointed the head coach of Nigeria women's national football team, barely three years after turning down the role.

When will the Nigiera squad be announced?

Nigeria haven't yet scheduled in any friendlies between now and their opening World Cup game in Melbourne on July 21 against Canada, though they will likely do so. With the majority of their squad playing abroad, it is unclear when Waldrum will name his final 23-player team, though the European leagues, where the majority of the Nigeria squad play their football, will have concluded by the middle of June.

How many players are Nigeria allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

Randy Waldrum seems to have a better grasp than most on the squad he wants in Australia and New Zealand, the American boss adhering to World Cup rules in the nation's most recent fixtures by only selecting 23 players.

Some countries did request bigger squads but FIFA have insisted that only 23 players will be allowed.