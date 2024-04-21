'The VAR is a Luton fan' – Nottingham Forest SLAM refereeing decisions in Everton defeat

Nottingham Forest have hit out at refereeing decisions in their 2-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday in an extraordinary statement on social media.

Everton won all three points at Goodison Park thanks to a goal in each half from Idrissa Gueye and Dwight McNeil, but Forest felt aggrieved as they believed some calls went against them in Liverpool.

The Reds saw several penalty appeals waved away by the officials and in a post on social media after the game, accused the video assistant referee of bias.

Nottingham Forest players in a huddle ahead of their Premier League game at Everton in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept," Forest's official account wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the game.

"We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him."

And they added: "Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options."

Forest's defeat leaves Nuno Espirito Santo's side just a point above Luton – and the drop zone – in the Premier League in 17th place with four fixtures remaining.

Everton, meanwhile, are now four points clear of Forest in 16th place, with a game in hand over the Nottingham outfit.

And Nuno's side could soon find themselves in the bottom three as they host champions Manchester City at the City Ground next Sunday, with Luton in action away to Wolves on Saturday.

