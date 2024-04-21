'The VAR is a Luton fan' – Nottingham Forest SLAM refereeing decisions in Everton defeat

By Ben Hayward
published

Nottingham Forest have hit out at referee decisions in their defeat at Everton on Sunday in an extraordinary post on social media

Nottingham Forest players look dejected during their defeat at Everton in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have hit out at refereeing decisions in their 2-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday in an extraordinary statement on social media.

Everton won all three points at Goodison Park thanks to a goal in each half from Idrissa Gueye and Dwight McNeil, but Forest felt aggrieved as they believed some calls went against them in Liverpool.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1