‘The whole world would switch off’ – Jurgen Klopp puts 007 dreams behind him

Jurgen Klopp insists he would have viewers turning off if he were cast as the next James Bond but a number of Premier League managers have pitched in with potential Daniel Craig replacements.

‘No Time to Die’ – the latest instalment in the spy franchise – was released on Thursday after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is Craig’s fifth and final outing as the British Secret Service agent, leading to speculation as to who may be the next person to don the tuxedo, drink the Martini and drive the Aston Martin.

The cast of No Time To Die were at the world premiere earlier this week (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Liverpool boss Klopp certainly does not feel equipped to take on the role at MI6.

“I don’t want to be James Bond,” he said during his press conference to preview Liverpool’s huge Premier League clash with Manchester City.

“As a kid I wanted to be James Bond but that was long ago. Meanwhile I’ve been watching him doing what he has been doing and I was lucky enough to meet Daniel Craig on two occasions and I actually will miss him as James Bond.

“Let’s see who will be the next one, I will watch these movies as well. They went through my whole life, I followed all of them starting with Sean Connery and Roger Moore and all these guys.

“It is a great story. Thanks so much for having these nice words but I’d be a really bad James Bond because when I walk out of the water in swim shorts I think that would be the moment when the whole world would switch off. But no problem, we all have our jobs to do in life. He has to save the world, I have to help Liverpool from time to time.”

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was selected by manager Thomas Frank as the most suitable James Bond in his squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile, Brentford manager Thomas Frank said striker Ivan Toney – who helped the Bees to a 3-3 draw with Klopp’s Liverpool last weekend – would be the best Bond in his squad.

“You want one with a little bit of swagger and confidence and that needs to be Ivan Toney,” he said.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke picked a former Canary for his ideal 007 candidate.

“I would have to sign Alex Tettey back, because he looked fantastic in the last years in the smoking jacket anyhow, by far he would be the best choice,” he said.

With the James Bond/Premier League crossover almost complete, the PA news agency selected a Bond XI – licensed to thrill:

Peter Ndlovu, Eric Dier, Steve Morrow and Patrice Evra, l-r (Steve Parkin/Adam Butler/Mike Egerton/Chris Radburn/PA)

Dr Leno

Jonathan Spectre

Steve Morrow Never Dies

Bouldfinger

Diamonds Are For Evra

Dier Nother Day

You Only Live Rice

The Mane with the Golden Gun

Licence to Cahill

From Russia with Ndlovu

Casino Doyle