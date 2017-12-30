There is no place for you – Elneny taunts Sanchez amid Arsenal rift rumours

Mohamed Elneny has teased Arsenal team-mate Alexis Sanchez over Chile's failure to qualify for the World Cup, as rumours circulate of a dressing-room row involving the unsettled forward.

Reports have emerged suggesting members of the Arsenal team criticised Sanchez's attitude following a 1-0 Premier League win at Burnley last month, allegedly prompting an angry response from the former Barcelona star.

Some players appeared reluctant to join the 29-year-old to celebrate his goals in a 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace on Thursday.

A proposed transfer for Sanchez to Manchester City fell through in August and he continues to be linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Elneny, though, seems unconcerned by the uncertainty surrounding the attacker, judging by his mischievous social media output.

The Egypt international posted a picture of himself on Twitter on Saturday, and wrote: "Who will come with me [to] Russia?"

He tagged Arsenal's Germany, France and Spain internationals, before writing "sorry my friend Sanchez There is no place for you"

If claims regarding the apparently frosty state of affairs among certain members of the Gunners squad are accurate, it remains to be seen if Sanchez will see the funny side of Elneny's gag.