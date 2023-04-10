"They showed him some of it" – Brett Goldstein addresses rumours his Ted Lasso character Roy Kent is based on Roy Keane

Few Premier League fans who have watched hit AppleTV+ comedy Ted Lasso will have failed to make one clear comparison.

The character Roy Kent, played by one of the show's writers, Brett Goldstein, is clearly an homage to former Manchester United and Ireland captain Roy Keane. Kent is a hard-man player turned curmudgeonly pundit and coach. He takes no nonsense, doesn't like modern players being flash and isn't afraid to ruffle some feathers. And if that isn't enough, even his name is similar.

Goldstein recently spoke to the latest issue of the magazine (available to buy), to address rumours he based the character on Keane, and whether he had spoken to the Irishman about the show.

"I’ve not had a chat with him [Keane]," Goldstein chuckles. "I believe Sky Sports did a clip where they showed him some of it and said, 'Is that you?' and he said, 'I don’t know what you’re talking about.'

Kent is one of the breakout characters of Ted Lasso, with fans loving the cuddly demeanour that lies within the hard-man exterior. Goldstein thinks Kent's straight-talking style is the reason he's so beloved by Lasso fans.

"I think that maybe everyone’s a bit Roy Kent," Goldstein says. "He’s complicated, because he gets in his own way and he’s sort of a tragic figure, but he also calls bulls**t on most things. I guess that’s the thing."

Ted Lasso has proved an unexpected enormous success around the world, initially capturing hearts during lockdown with its positive message about kindness and self-love. It's third and, possibly final, season is currently airing on AppleTV+ in the UK.