Thiago facing short spell out with knee injury

Thiago Alcantara has received positive news on his knee injury, with the Bayern Munich midfielder set for a brief spell on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old sustained a proximal insertion of the medial collateral ligament on his right knee in Spain's 2-0 friendly win over England on Friday.

Thiago was forced off after just 27 minutes and was subsequently ruled out of Tuesday's meeting with Belgium.

But the former Barcelona player posted on Twitter on Sunday: "Fortunately I will be out just for a few weeks. Thanks for your support messages."