Thiago Silva hopes PSG will sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Thiago Silva hopes Paris Saint-Germain manage to sign Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of next season.

The Portugal international has a contract with Madrid until June 2018 and the club have so far been adamant that he is not for sale.

Ronaldo is continually being linked with a move elsewhere, though, with a return to Manchester United or a transfer to PSG mooted as potential next step in his career.

"I love the player Ronaldo is. He has had an incredible career," Thiago Silva told L'Equipe ahead of the two clubs' Champions League meeting on Tuesday.

"He did some amazing things at Manchester United and then became Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer. He has been great for the image of football.

"I hope the PSG president can find an agreement with Ronaldo's agent, so he can continue his career here. It would be much better to play with him than against him.

"Paris Saint-Germain are the team of the moment."

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in as many games in all competitions for Madrid so far this campaign.