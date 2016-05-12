Thigh injury rules Debuchy out of Euro 2016

France full-back Mathieu Debuchy has been ruled out of Euro 2016 after sustaining a thigh injury in Bordeaux's 1-1 Ligue 1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, Ulrich Rame has confirmed

The 30-year-old completed the full 90 minutes of the encounter at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique, but complained about pain in his thigh after the match.

Debuchy underwent a series of tests and Bordeaux posted on Twitter: "Bad news for Mathieu Debuchy, who has suffered a thigh injury and will be out of action for several weeks,"

And Bordeaux head coach Rame later confirmed the defender will not feature at Euro 2016 for the host nation.

"Unfortunately, Mathieu will not play at Euro 2016," Rame stated at a news conference.

The right-back joined Bordeaux on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season in the January transfer window in order to boost his chances of making France's squad for the upcoming finals on home soil and has since become a key figure at the Ligue 1 side.

Debuchy, a member of France's Euro 2012 and 2014 World Cup squads, last represented Les Bleus in the 2-1 friendly win over Serbia in September 2015.