Thohir promising imminent Inter Milan signings

The Indonesian businessman took control of the club in October and has regularly outlined his intentions to provide the funds to add to the playing squad.

Inter finished fifth in Serie A at the end of the season to qualify for the UEFA Europa League, a long way short of the heights of 2010 when Jose Mourinho guided the club to a league, cup and UEFA Champions League treble.

On Saturday, ahead of the all-Spanish Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Thohir told Sky Sport Italia that it was time to return Inter to the European force they were four years ago.

"What (previous owner) Massimo Moratti did for Inter was excellent," he said.

"A few days ago I watched the video of May 22 (when Inter beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the 2010 final), it was fantastic!

"That was a legendary Inter team, but now the times have changed and there is a new project that we want to build together.

"I think that within the space of a week we will announce new additions.

"For me and the club it is important we outline our targets, as has been done this year.

"We wanted to get into Europe in whatever way possible and we have done it."