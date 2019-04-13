Manchester United drop interest in Premier League full-back – and turn attentions elsewhere

Solskjaer is in the market for a new right-back with Antonio Valencia set to leave on a free transfer, Ashley Young 33 years old and Diogo Dalot only just 20.

With the above in mind, the new Manchester United chief wants experience in that position according to the Sun, who claim that Meunier is top of their target list.

The Belgian was one of the standout performers of World Cup 2018 as his nation reached the semi-finals, but has been in and out of PSG’s first team recently thanks to a combination of concussion and a knee injury.

Meunier has been played both at right-back and further forward in midfield this term, helping him score four goals and contribute as many assists in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

