Thomas Tuchel demands Bayern Munich make move for Manchester United star: report

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly told the club hierarchy to make a stunning transfer for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro in the summer, despite the Brazilian only moving to England less than 12 months ago.

Signed from Real Madrid for £70 million last summer, Casemiro has since become indispensable to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side, helping them to win the Carabao Cup in February, reach the FA Cup final and challenge for the Champions League spots.

Despite this, though, Tuchel has identified Casemiro as a priority signing for his Bayern Munich side, just weeks after taking over in Germany. He is seen as essential for the necessary rebuild to happen at the club.

According to German outlet Kicker (opens in new tab), Tuchel is intent on bringing experienced leaders into an unsettled dressing room next season, with the 31-year-old representing his ideal profile of player.

Indeed, Bayern are keen on signing a new defensive midfielder to partner Joshua Kimmich in the heart of the team, adding greater defensive protection to the back line after Manchester City dismantled them 4-1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals earlier this month.

Casemiro's value to Manchester United, let alone the price tag, appears not to have deterred Tuchel in his pursuit of the Brazilian either.

Bayern Munich are currently second in the Bundesliga, a point behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund with just five games to go.

Since replacing Julian Nagelsmann in early April, Tuchel has already seen his Bayern side get knocked out of both Europe and in the DFB-Pokal, meaning the side's only chance of silverware is in the league.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are targeting a Champions League spot for next season with Casemiro in midfield, as well as their second trophy of the season. That will be a tough ask, though, as they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.