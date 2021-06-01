Thomas Tuchel reveals summer strategy as Chelsea boss gets set to sign new deal

Thomas Tuchel is close to signing a new contract with Chelsea that will keep him at the club until 2023, according to reports.

The German was appointed as Frank Lampard’s replacement at the end of January, and has enjoyed a brilliant first half-season at the helm.

Tuchel secured a top-four finish in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final, where they were beaten by Leicester.

His side were then crowned champions of Europe after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Tuchel is only the second Chelsea manager - after Roberto Di Matteo - to bring the famous trophy back to Stamford Bridge.

And the 47-year-old is set to be rewarded with a new deal, with his current contract having just 12 months left to run.

According to the Guardian , Tuchel is set to put pen to paper on a 12-month extension to his present deal.

“I am not even 100% sure maybe I have already a new contract now,” he said after Saturday’s triumph in Porto, when he met Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for the first time.

“My manager said something about it. Let’s check this first. I spoke to the owner right now on the pitch. It was the best moment for the first meeting. It can only get worse! We will speak tomorrow. We will speak later.

“I will stay hungry for the next title. My desire is for more victories and to grow as a coach. It would be nice to meet him a bit closer. We are in contact. Now it’s nice to meet him.”

Tuchel has also given an update on his transfer plans for the summer, with Romelu Lukaku said to be among his targets.

"Two or three [new signings] could be very, very good,” he said. “It’s a constant thing to never deny change.

"That you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing."

