Chelsea midfielder admits that he wants to play for PSG

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has admitted that he wants to play for PSG in the future.

The Frenchman spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Milan, for whom he made 42 appearances in all competitions.

He is now set to return to Stamford Bridge to resume his career with Chelsea, who face a two-window transfer ban unless their punishment is delayed or overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

But Bakayoko has revealed his desire to represent the club of his home city in an interview with L'Equipe.

“Yes, for sure, one day I would like to play in Paris," he said.

"I cannot lie about it. It’s big for me and my loved ones. We are real Parisians.”

"Yes, I will go back to Chelsea [this summer]. I still have a three-year contract.

"I have no choice. I don't know what will happen after that but I have to go back to Chelsea. It is the only thing I know."

