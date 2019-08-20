Monaco want Tiemoue Bakayoko – and they're interested in another Premier League midfielder

Monaco are keen to re-sign their former midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea, according to L'Equipe.

The Ligue 1 side are also keeping tabs on Mario Lemina, who is yet to play for Southampton this season.

Recent reports suggested that PSG were also interested in Bakayoko, but Monaco remain at the front of the queue.

The Frenchman, who spent last season on loan at Milan, is not in Frank Lampard's plans at Stamford Bridge this term.

European clubs are permitted to sign new players until September 2, and Monaco are currently weighing up an offer.

They are also considering a move for Lemina, who has fallen out of favour at St Mary's under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

