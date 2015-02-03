Tiote could return for Ivory Coast semi-final

The Newcastle United midfielder has not featured for Herve Renard's side since their second group game against Mali on January 24 due to an ankle injury.

However, Renard hopes to have the 28-year-old back as they look to reach a third final in six years at the continental competition.

"Tiote has started light training and he is in the squad [for Wednesday]," said Renard.

"It will be difficult for him to start the game, but he is in the squad."

Ivory Coast are looking to win their first AFCON title since 1992 in Equatorial Guinea, with Renard hoping to taste success again after succeeding with Zambia in 2012.

Watch every match of the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE on British Eurosport HD or sign up to Eurosport Player and follow the action on mobile, tablet and other devices: www.eurosportplayer.com