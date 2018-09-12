Tite not worried by opposition as Richarlison shines for Brazil

Tite dismissed concerns over the standard of opponent after seeing plenty of positives in Brazil's 5-0 thrashing of El Salvador.

Richarlison scored twice on his first senior international start while also winning a penalty that was converted by Neymar, who was booked for simulation in the closing minutes of the first half.

Philippe Coutinho and Marquinhos also found the net as Brazil coasted to victory at FedEx Field, following on from a 2-0 triumph over the United States on Friday.

Their attacking play was particularly pleasing for Tite, whose side next go up against Saudi Arabia on October 12 before facing rivals Argentina in a friendly in Jeddah four days later.

"A football idea remains unchanged, regardless of the opponent," the Brazil boss told the media.

"This is a way to play; keeping ball possession, aggression, movement, these are our characteristics, a way I like [to play].

"We find solutions to maintain that, so varying players is important.

"One of the things I was most happy about was a resumption of a team with the joy and an aggressive way to play, one that produces, plays and takes the initiative, regardless of the technical level of the opponent.

"The team has attacking in their DNA, as well as pressing the opponent, [playing with] constantly high pressure, it manages to work all the time with this rotation."

Tite praised Richarlison after the Everton forward made the most of the opportunity to start in a front three that also included Neymar and Douglas Costa.

"Richarlison does not look to the sides, he looks forward," he added.

"He offers a different feature in the combination play. With his movement, he always has the ball in space. This characteristic is remarkable for him."