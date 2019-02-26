Today's football rumours: Who will Alessio Romagnoli's next club be?
There could be a Premier League tug-of-war for Milan's classy stopper this summer
What the papers say
Maurizio Sarri bawled at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the dressing room after Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat to Chelsea, say the Sun. The Spaniard has been fined a week's wages (around £195,000) by the Blues.
And speaking of dressing room rants, the same newspaper say that Jordan Henderson was singled out for criticism by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the Reds' drab 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
A trio of clubs have already declared their interest in signing defender Alessio Romagnoli from Milan over the summer. The club captain is wanted by Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, with Juventus also keen, reports the Manchester Evening News.
KaseyPalmer may be on his way out of Chelsea without having played for the senior side, with Bristol City looking to make the midfielder’s loan deal permanent for around £4 million, according to the Sun.
Players to watch
Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for the Sporting and Portugal midfielder, according to A Bola.
Nicolas Pepe: Ligue 1 side Lille are prepared to sell the winger for the right price, with Arsenal among those interested, reports Telefoot.
