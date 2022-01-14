Todd Cantwell returns to Norwich side for visit of Everton

Norwich will have midfielder Todd Cantwell available for the Premier League match against Everton.

Cantwell, who has been linked with a move away during the January transfer window, missed the midweek defeat at West Ham through illness but has resumed training.

American forward Josh Sargent is also expected back in the squad after not featuring at the London Stadium as his partner gave birth. Mathias Normann (pelvis), Billy Gilmour (ankle), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) all continue their recovery.

Anwar El Ghazi could make his Everton debut following his loan move from Aston Villa on Thursday.

Fellow January signings Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko are set to appear in a Premier League matchday squad for the first time.

Tom Davies is recovering from hamstring surgery while Alex Iwobi is away on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Placheta, Rashica, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Idah, Gunn, Byram, Kabak, Giannoulis, Dowell, Cantwell, Sorensen, Gibbs, Tzolis, Rowe, Sargent.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Patterson, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Townsend, Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Rondon, Gordon, El Ghazi, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Delph, Tosun, Dobbin, Onyango, Simms.