Toluca lift 10th Mexican league title
By app
MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Toluca won their 10th Mexican league title on Sunday when they beat Santos Laguna 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time in the second leg of the Clausura championship final.
The winners had held Santos 2-2 away in the first leg in midweek.
They joined America with 10 titles and both are one short of Guadalajara.
