International footballer forced to retire at 28 after FIFA World Cup and Euros appearances
A participant at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2020 UEFA European Championship has called time on his career
It's always a sad day when a player hangs up their boots, but even more so when that decision is enforced due to an injury.
While most players are coming into their prime at the age of 26, 27 and 28, some others succumb to the effects of a lifetime of playing football.
Injuries can prove to be unforgiving and that seems to have been the case for a former Wales international, who played his part in the nation's two most recent tournament appearances.
Wales midfielder retires from professional football
Former Portsmouth and Lincoln City midfielder Joe Morrell released a statement via Welsh FA on Monday, confirming his difficult decision to retire after over a year out of the game.
Morrell's Pompey deal expired at the end of the 2023/24 season and due to injury, the 28-year-old was unable to find another club.
“This is not something that I ever thought that I would be writing at the age of 28, but today I’ve officially retired from professional football. After almost two years of rehab, trying to get my body back in to a place to train, play and compete in the professional game, I’ve had to admit the fact that I am no longer capable of this.
"It’s been an incredibly tough 21 months, full of promise, hope, tears and dark moments, but I’m at peace with the fact that I’ll never again be able to play. I can’t thank my close friends, family and most importantly my amazing wife enough, for the support that they’ve given me during this time. I firmly believe that I will come out of this period a more resilient, well rounded person with a greater sense of perspective on what’s important in life.
“Almost 200 appearances in all three EFL divisions, 37 caps for the Welsh National Team, including trips to two major tournaments, UEFA Euro 2020 and The FIFA World Cup 2022. I’m proud to say that I gave it absolutely everything to make the most of my career, and the sacrifices, sweat and tears were all worth it. I will be approaching the next stage of my life with the same passion, enthusiasm and ambition and I can’t wait to get started with that process now," he wrote.
Thirty-one of Morrell's 37 caps for Wales came in competitive fixtures, including four at the 2020 UEFA European Championship where Wales made it through the group stage, and a further two at the World Cup in Qatar.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
