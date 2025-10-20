International footballer forced to retire at 28 after FIFA World Cup and Euros appearances

It's always a sad day when a player hangs up their boots, but even more so when that decision is enforced due to an injury.

While most players are coming into their prime at the age of 26, 27 and 28, some others succumb to the effects of a lifetime of playing football.

Injuries can prove to be unforgiving and that seems to have been the case for a former Wales international, who played his part in the nation's two most recent tournament appearances.

Joe Morrell in action for Wales against Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Portsmouth and Lincoln City midfielder Joe Morrell released a statement via Welsh FA on Monday, confirming his difficult decision to retire after over a year out of the game.

Morrell's Pompey deal expired at the end of the 2023/24 season and due to injury, the 28-year-old was unable to find another club.

Joe Morrell has retired from professional football at 28 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“This is not something that I ever thought that I would be writing at the age of 28, but today I’ve officially retired from professional football. After almost two years of rehab, trying to get my body back in to a place to train, play and compete in the professional game, I’ve had to admit the fact that I am no longer capable of this.

"It’s been an incredibly tough 21 months, full of promise, hope, tears and dark moments, but I’m at peace with the fact that I’ll never again be able to play. I can’t thank my close friends, family and most importantly my amazing wife enough, for the support that they’ve given me during this time. I firmly believe that I will come out of this period a more resilient, well rounded person with a greater sense of perspective on what’s important in life.

“Almost 200 appearances in all three EFL divisions, 37 caps for the Welsh National Team, including trips to two major tournaments, UEFA Euro 2020 and The FIFA World Cup 2022. I’m proud to say that I gave it absolutely everything to make the most of my career, and the sacrifices, sweat and tears were all worth it. I will be approaching the next stage of my life with the same passion, enthusiasm and ambition and I can’t wait to get started with that process now," he wrote.

Thirty-one of Morrell's 37 caps for Wales came in competitive fixtures, including four at the 2020 UEFA European Championship where Wales made it through the group stage, and a further two at the World Cup in Qatar.