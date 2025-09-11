Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar hung up his gloves in 2018 with an impressive medal collection.

The stopper won titles in three countries, claimed a Copa America with Brazil and enjoyed a string of individual honours, not least being twice named the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year.

But when it comes to individual seasons, nothing could top his 2009/10 campaign.

Julio Cesar recalls the 2010 Champions League final

Julio Cesar later came to the Premier League with QPR (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under Jose Mourinho – ranked at no.12 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever – Inter headed to the 2010 Champions League final against Bayern Munich on the back of a league and cup double, having won their fifth straight Serie A title and also seen off Roma in the final of the Coppa Italia.

For Inter, the clash at the Bernabeu would be their first European final for 45 years, and they headed to Spain knowing that victory would secure the greatest season in the club’s history.

Mourinho lifts the Champions League trophy (Image credit: Alamy)

A brace from Diego Milito would seal the win for the Italian side and Cesar knows exactly who deserves the plaudits for the historic victory.

“Our manager Jose Mourinho played a big role in everything that happened that night,” Cesar tells FourFourTwo. “He knew how to bring out the best in each of us.

“In his talk pre-match, he filled us with confidence – we had won the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia and were one step away from a treble.

“Inter had not been European champions for 45 years, but that did not put pressure on us.

Diego Milito's brace secured the European title for Inter (Image credit: Alamy)

“Diego Milito was brilliant that night at the Santiago Bernabeu. It was historic.

“No-one slept that night after we won the game – we celebrated intensely, but I couldn’t meet the fans at the Duomo in Milan, because I had to go straight to Brazil.”