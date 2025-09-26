Lionel Messi's top MLS moments as Inter Miami close in on contract extension

Lionel Messi already has a number of memorable MLS moments to his name

Lionel Messi's popularity has been on the rise in the United States ever since the magician's arrival at Inter Miami.

Naturally, there have been memorable moments aplenty and it seems many more are still to come.

Recent reports suggest Messi has signed a contract extension that will keep him in South Florida for several more years. The new deal is expected to mark the final chapter of the Argentine superstar's illustrious career, and should bring with it more goals, assists, and dazzling moments that continue to wow fans around the world.

Lionel Messi's 10 best MLS moments at Inter Miami

Messi lines up a free-kick (Image credit: Getty Images)

While eyes may be on what comes next for the 38-year-old, it's also worth taking a moment to look back at the highlights that have defined his time in MLS so far.

Here are Messi's Top 10 Moments in MLS as he closes in on his new contract:

10. Official Presentation | 07/16/2023

La PresentaSÍon de Leo Messi by Royal Caribbean - YouTube Watch On

Not even Mother Nature can stop Messi. A heavy and chaotic storm in Fort Lauderdale delayed but did not prevent the official presentation of the World Cup winner to an adoring (and drenched) crowd eager to catch a first glimpse of the biggest signing in league history.

9. Sets MLS Mark for Consecutive Multi-Goal Games | 07/12/2025

Messi steals it, Messi scores it.ANOTHER BRACE FOR LEO. FIVE STRAIGHT GAMES. pic.twitter.com/t9pXjpFsNxJuly 13, 2025

Five Straight Braces. Messi became the first player in MLS history to record five multi-goal games in a row. His victims in that stretch? CF Montreal (twice), the Columbus Crew, the New England Revolution, and, lastly, Nashville SC.

8. Free Kick Stuns Porto | 06/19/2025

Lionel Messi Scores A WORLDIE On A Free Kick! | FIFA Club World Cup Highlights - YouTube Watch On

Inter Miami made history as the first MLS team to beat a European opponent in a competitive match — thanks, of course, to none other than Messi.

The star attacker capped off a comeback effort in Club World Cup group play by curling in a superb free kick, lifting La Rosanegra to a surprise 2-1 win over Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto.

7. Advancing to Club World Cup Knockouts | 06/23/2025

Inter Miami & Palmeiras BOTH Qualify For R16 In THRILLER | 2025 Club World Cup Highlights - YouTube Watch On

Messi helped write more history just days later. The Inter Miami captain and his side nearly pulled off another shock triumph over Brazilian heavyweight Palmeiras, but settled for a late 2-2 draw that still marked the first time an MLS outfit reached the knockout rounds of a Club World Cup.

6. Record-Setting Hat-Trick | 10/19/2024

Messi FIRST MLS HAT TRICK powers Inter Miami to single-season points record! - YouTube Watch On

As if an 11-minute hat-trick was not impressive enough, what came with it made this feat even more memorable.

Messi's three goals off the bench in a 6-2 pummelling of the Revolution made him Inter Miami's all-time leading scorer in less than two seasons while simultaneously helping his team break the MLS points record. Not a bad night at the office, yeah?

5. Supporters' Shield Clincher | 10/02/2024

Supporters’ Shield Champions 🛡️✨ - YouTube Watch On

It wasn't a title, but it was a new piece for the trophy cabinet.

Messi and Inter Miami celebrated finishing with the best record in the regular season with a 3-2 road victory over the Columbus Crew, with the global icon finding the back of the net twice.

4. Named MLS MVP | 12/06/2024

MESSI & Inter Miami: League commissioner Don Garber CONGRATULATES Messi on being named 2024 MLS MVP - YouTube Watch On

An incredible recognition. Messi's brilliance in his first full MLS season could not be denied, as he was named the league's Most Valuable Player in a private ceremony that was attended by Inter Miami's academy players.

The living legend finished the regular season with 20 goals and 16 assists.

3. Wins Record Eighth Ballon d'Or | 10/30/2023

For the 8th time, Lionel Messi has been awarded the Ballon d’Or. 🏆🐐 pic.twitter.com/GxTDg7KaruOctober 30, 2023

Messi technically did not win the prestigious award for his Inter Miami exploits, but that still did not stop him from becoming the first active MLS player to claim the Ballon d'Or.

And what made the achievement in Paris even more poetic? Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham was the man to reveal Messi had earned the accolade for a record eighth time before handing his player the trophy.

2. Dream Debut with Free Kick Winner | 07/21/2023

Lionel Messi GOLAZO wins it in STOPPAGE TIME on Inter Miami debut! - YouTube Watch On

You could not script it any better. Messi's first game with Inter Miami will never be forgotten for how it ended: the talented No. 10 bending home a free kick in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

It almost felt unreal, and served as a perfect intro to his MLS era.

1. Leagues Cup Victory | 08/19/2023

🚨 LIONEL MESSI & INTER MIAMI WIN LEAGUES CUP 🚨 | Full Game Highlights - YouTube Watch On

Collective silverware hasn't yet been abundant for Messi at Inter Miami, but the first trophy in team history came a mere month into his stateside excursion.

He lit up the Leagues Cup with goals throughout the run to the final, where he once again scored in a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC before converting his spot kick in an epic penalty shootout that ended in celebration.