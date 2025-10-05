Mexico World Cup 2026 squad: Javier Aguirre's full team for October's friendlies
The Mexico World Cup 2026 squad is starting to form, as the tournament co-hosts take on Colombia and Ecuador in October friendlies
The Mexico World Cup 2026 squad is starting to come together.
Mexico are set to continue their preparations for World Cup 2026 with two testing encounters this October, as they take on Colombia and Ecuador.
The Mexicans lifted their 13th Gold Cup in the summer as they beat their World Cup co-hosts, the United States of America, in the final.
El Tri will become the first nation to host or co-host the World Cup three times next summer, and the CONCACAF nation will be looking to vastly improve on 2022.
The Mexicans went out in the group stage in Qatar after a disappointing three matches, and with a lack of world-class options across the squad, it could be another tough tournament again.
Raul Jimenez is the only Premier League player in the selection this time, with Milan's Santiago Gimenez the other quality striker in the side who could feature.
Legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa won't be around for a sixth tournament, though.
Squad
Mexico World Cup 2026 squad: The October selection
- GK: Luis Malagon (Club America)
- GK: Raul Rangel (Chivas)
- GK: Carlos Moreno (Pachuca
- DF: Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul)
- DF: Cesar Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- DF: Johan Vasquez (Genoa)
- DF: Juanjo Purata (UANL)
- DF: Jeses Orozco (Cruz Azul)
- DF: Jesss Gallardo (Toluca)
- DF: Rodrigo Huescas (Copenhagen)
- DF: Mateo Chavez (AZ)
- MF: Edson Álvarez (Fenerbahçe)
- MF: Érik Lira (Cruz Azul)
- MF: Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
- MF: Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)
- MF: Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)
- MF: Érick Sánchez (América)
- FW: Germán Berterame (Monterrey)
- FW: Raúl Jiménez (Fulham)
- FW: Alexis Vega (Toluca)
- FW: Santiago Giménez (AC Milan)
- FW: Diego Lainez (UANL)
- FW: Hirving Lozano (San Diego)
- FW: Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara)
Fixtures and results
October 15: Mexico vs Ecuador, Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexcio
October 11: Mexico vs Colombia, AT&T Stadium, Texas, United States of America
September 9: Mexico 2-2 South Korea, Geodis Park, Tennessee, United States of America
September 6: Mexico 0-0 Japan, Oakland Coliseum, California, United States of America
July 7: United States 1-2 Mexico, NRG Stadium, Texas, United States of America
July 2: Mexico 1-0 Honduras, Levi's Stadium, California, United States of America
June 28: Mexico 2-0 Saudi Arabia, State Farm Stadium, Arizona, United States of America
June 22: Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica, Allegiant Stadium, Nevada, United States of America
June 18: Suriname 0-2 Mexico, AT&T Stadium, Texas, United States of America
June 14: Mexico 3-2 Dominican Republic, SoFi Stadium, California, United States
June 10: Mexico 1-0 Turkiye, Kenan Stadium, North Carolina, United States of America
June 7: Mexico 4-2 Switzerland, Rice–Eccles Stadium, Utah, United States of America
March 23: Mexico 2-1 Panama, SoFi Stadium, California, United States
March 20: Canada 0-1 Mexico, SoFi Stadium, California, United States
Manager
Who is Mexico's manager?
Javier Aguirre is in his third stint in charge of the Mexican national team. He took charge of the nation at the 2001 Copa America, losing in the final to hosts Colombia. He was won their group at the 2002 World Cup, being defeated by the US in the round of 16.
In this second stint he won the Gold Cup and registered the same finish at the 2010 World Cup. He received intense criticism after leaving then Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez on the bench behind team-less Guillermo Franco.
If history is to go by, Mexico will escape their group, but come unstuck next year in the knockout stages, a fate Aguirre will be hoping to avoid.
Star player
Who is Mexico's star player?
Santiago Gimenez was one of the hottest striker prospects around during his time at Feyenoord under now-Liverpool boss Arne Slot. In the Dutchman's final season at De Kuip, Gimenez scored 23 league goals in 30 games.
He made the move to Milan in January 2025 and has struggled to find the form he displayed in the Netherlands.
Gimenez, alongside Raul Jimenez, will be the key to success for co-hosts Mexico next summer. Should they both hit form at the same time, it will be incredibly difficult to stop El Tri.
Predicted XI
Formation 4-3-3
GK: Raul Rangel
RB: Rodrigo Huescas
CB: Juanjo Purata
CB: Johan Vasquez
LB: Mateo Chavez
DM: Erik Lira
CM: Erick Sanchez
CM: Marcel Ruiz
RW: German Berterame
ST: Raul Jimenez
LW: Hirving Lozano
