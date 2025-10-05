Mexico World Cup 2026 squad: Javier Aguirre's full team for October's friendlies

The Mexico World Cup 2026 squad is starting to come together.

Mexico are set to continue their preparations for World Cup 2026 with two testing encounters this October, as they take on Colombia and Ecuador.

The Mexicans lifted their 13th Gold Cup in the summer as they beat their World Cup co-hosts, the United States of America, in the final.

El Tri will become the first nation to host or co-host the World Cup three times next summer, and the CONCACAF nation will be looking to vastly improve on 2022.

The Mexicans went out in the group stage in Qatar after a disappointing three matches, and with a lack of world-class options across the squad, it could be another tough tournament again.

Raul Jimenez is the only Premier League player in the selection this time, with Milan's Santiago Gimenez the other quality striker in the side who could feature.

Legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa won't be around for a sixth tournament, though.

Squad

Mexico World Cup 2026 squad: The October selection

GK: Luis Malagon (Club America)

GK: Raul Rangel (Chivas)

GK: Carlos Moreno (Pachuca

DF: Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul)

DF: Cesar Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow)

DF: Johan Vasquez (Genoa)

DF: Juanjo Purata (UANL)

DF: Jeses Orozco (Cruz Azul)

DF: Jesss Gallardo (Toluca)

DF: Rodrigo Huescas (Copenhagen)

DF: Mateo Chavez (AZ)

MF: Edson Álvarez (Fenerbahçe)

MF: Érik Lira (Cruz Azul)

MF: Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

MF: Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)

MF: Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)

MF: Érick Sánchez (América)

FW: Germán Berterame (Monterrey)

FW: Raúl Jiménez (Fulham)

FW: Alexis Vega (Toluca)

FW: Santiago Giménez (AC Milan)

FW: Diego Lainez (UANL)

FW: Hirving Lozano (San Diego)

FW: Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara)

Fixtures and results

October 15: Mexico vs Ecuador, Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexcio

October 11: Mexico vs Colombia, AT&T Stadium, Texas, United States of America

September 9: Mexico 2-2 South Korea, Geodis Park, Tennessee, United States of America

September 6: Mexico 0-0 Japan, Oakland Coliseum, California, United States of America

July 7: United States 1-2 Mexico, NRG Stadium, Texas, United States of America

July 2: Mexico 1-0 Honduras, Levi's Stadium, California, United States of America

June 28: Mexico 2-0 Saudi Arabia, State Farm Stadium, Arizona, United States of America

June 22: Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica, Allegiant Stadium, Nevada, United States of America

June 18: Suriname 0-2 Mexico, AT&T Stadium, Texas, United States of America

June 14: Mexico 3-2 Dominican Republic, SoFi Stadium, California, United States

June 10: Mexico 1-0 Turkiye, Kenan Stadium, North Carolina, United States of America

June 7: Mexico 4-2 Switzerland, Rice–Eccles Stadium, Utah, United States of America

March 23: Mexico 2-1 Panama, SoFi Stadium, California, United States

March 20: Canada 0-1 Mexico, SoFi Stadium, California, United States

Manager

Who is Mexico's manager?

Javier Aguirre is in his third stint in charge of the Mexican national team. He took charge of the nation at the 2001 Copa America, losing in the final to hosts Colombia. He was won their group at the 2002 World Cup, being defeated by the US in the round of 16.

In this second stint he won the Gold Cup and registered the same finish at the 2010 World Cup. He received intense criticism after leaving then Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez on the bench behind team-less Guillermo Franco.

If history is to go by, Mexico will escape their group, but come unstuck next year in the knockout stages, a fate Aguirre will be hoping to avoid.

Star player

Who is Mexico's star player?

Christian Pulisic (right) wheels away to celebrate a goal in the 2024 Copa America (Image credit: Getty Images)

Santiago Gimenez was one of the hottest striker prospects around during his time at Feyenoord under now-Liverpool boss Arne Slot. In the Dutchman's final season at De Kuip, Gimenez scored 23 league goals in 30 games.

He made the move to Milan in January 2025 and has struggled to find the form he displayed in the Netherlands.

Gimenez, alongside Raul Jimenez, will be the key to success for co-hosts Mexico next summer. Should they both hit form at the same time, it will be incredibly difficult to stop El Tri.

Predicted XI

Formation 4-3-3

GK: Raul Rangel

RB: Rodrigo Huescas

CB: Juanjo Purata

CB: Johan Vasquez

LB: Mateo Chavez

DM: Erik Lira

CM: Erick Sanchez

CM: Marcel Ruiz

RW: German Berterame

ST: Raul Jimenez

LW: Hirving Lozano