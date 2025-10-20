Watch West Ham vs Brentford: Live streams, TV details for Monday Night Football Premier League derby

Watch West Ham vs Brentford as Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of his first home fixture at the London Stadium, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

West Ham vs Brentford key information • Date: Monday, 20 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

It's the dawning of a new era at the former Olympic Stadium in east London as West Ham United welcome Nuno to a club that needs to start getting points on the board.

Starting with a draw after going behind at Everton was a good introduction, defeat at Arsenal not unexpected, and on Monday it gets real.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch West Ham vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch West Ham vs Brentford in the UK

West Ham vs Brentford is this weekend's Monday Night Football match and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

It will also be available with the relevant subscriptions to view on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch West Ham vs Brentford in the US

West Ham vs Brentford will be broadcast live in the USA by cable TV channel USA Network.

No cable? No problem. You can use a cord-cutting streaming service to get all the channels online, including USA. Sling, Fubo, and YouTube TV are all great options.

Watch West Ham vs Brentford in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Can I watch West Ham vs Brentford for free?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters, but one way you could watch West Ham vs Brentford is with a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV: Seven-day free trial – carries USA Network

Fubo: Seven-day free trial – carries USA Network

West Ham vs Brentford: Premier League preview

There were times when Thomas Frank's Brentford were extraordinarily consistent, both in their favour and to their detriment.

They scored in the first minute of matches every week, for a while, and their style made them impossible to beat unless you happened to be playing them on any pitch other than their own.

It was brief but it was fun, and it does mean that the Bees' ability to scrap for points under Keith Andrews without really hitting their stride might be a good thing as well as a bad one.

Brentford head into Monday night's trip across the capital to West Ham with a classic palindromic form sheet: LWLDLWL

And the thing is, that adds up to seven points, more than the tallies of four rival teams including the Hammers. Given the extent to which Andrews and his new-look Brentford were tipped for the drop, that's not a bad start.

The same can't be said about West Ham, a team with the same old weaknesses making the same old mistakes. Their only win came against Nuno and Nottingham Forest five matches ago and Jarrod Bowen, naturally, was instrumental.

Indeed, Bowen has scored three of the Hammers' six Premier League goals. Lucas Paqueta has two, and they're among a small number of West Ham players who've made a meaningful contribution.

Nuno has a real job on his hands at the London Stadium. In the simplest terms, he needs to take a squad whose manager was sacked a few weeks ago and turn it into a team that can make up some ground in the table.

Bowen is the biggest part of the solution. Paqueta is another and there are more for Nuno to get moving, players capable of 7/10 performances delivering 6/10 week after week.

The new West Ham manager is no fool. He'll have home form at the very top of his to-fix list, and Brentford's name will be in a big claret circle at the top of it.

A striker would help but you can't have it all, can you?

West Ham vs Brentford: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 2-0 Brentford

We don't believe in the new manager bounce in so many words but there is something about a gaffer starting under the lights in the autumn to get the blood pumping.