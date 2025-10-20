Manchester City in talks for Alejandro Balde move this January: report

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened talks to sign Alejandro Balde from Barcelona.

Long before he arrived at Man City, Guardiola famously came through the ranks at Camp Nou, winning the Champions League as both a player and manager with the Blaugrana in 15 years over two spells at the club.

The 54-year-old has seldom looked to Barcelona for new signings – but that might be about to change with the blockbuster addition of Alejandro Balde in January.

Pep Guardiola is 'personally' trying to sign Alejandro Balde for Manchester City, with talks ongoing for January move

Pep Guardiola is looking for a new left-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

City had a busy summer in the transfer market, spending around £180 million – including improving their options at left-back with the signing of Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Algerian international has been out since the start of September with an ankle injury, however, leaving Nico O'Reilly as the starter in that position.

Now, TEAMtalk has relayed a report from Catalan outlet E-Noticies that says that Guardiola has personally opened a dialogue to sign Alejandro Balde.

Ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-backs in the world right now, Balde has enjoyed a rapid rise since graduating from La Masia, with his overlapping runs on the left flank integral to allowing Raphinha inside in Hansi Flick's system.

From this point of view, Guardiola having a similar profile – something TEAMtalk calls “a pure left-back” – makes sense with the likes of Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki more dangerous in-field.

FourFourTwo understands that City have enquired about Balde in the past, and with O'Reilly still inexperienced at the top level and Josko Gvardiol now playing more centrally, there's certainly scope for City to upgrade in this position.

Guardiola has said to have contacted Barcelona chief Deco over a January deal – though it is said to be “complex”.

Alejandro Balde is wanted by Manchester City (Image credit: Chris Ricco - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Balde, too, has missed a chunk of this season after picking up a hamstring problem early in September, and Barcelona could well be convinced to part ways with the 22-year-old, given he has had a patchy injury history since coming into the Barça side as a teenager.

In FourFourTwo's view, however, this won't be a move that materialises until the summer. The defender has a contract in Catalonia until 2028, so it would take a huge bid to see him leave Spanish football midseason with Flick's side chasing an improvement on the title and Champions League semi-final they reached last term.

Balde is worth €60 million, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester City travel away to Villarreal tomorrow night when Champions League action resumes.