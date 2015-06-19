Tomkins looking to learn from Bilic

James Tomkins is relishing the chance to work under West Ham boss Slaven Bilic as he looks to cement his place in the first team.

The central defender was plagued by injuries in 2014-15, missing the last few months with a shoulder injury sustained in March.

Bilic's arrival at Upton Park is a positive move for Tomkins - who made his return as a substitute on the final day of last season - and the 26-year-old is ready to learn from the former Croatia international defender.

"I am looking forward to working under our new manager," he told the club's official website. "Now we look forward to this season in what is a new era for the club under Slaven.

"Like all new managers, he will want to bring his own style, the way he wants to do things.

"He knows the club, the ambitions and he was known as a player who played in the style as someone who wore his heart on a sleeve.

"Having being a manager at international level he will bring a lot of experience of that, especially with us starting back early with the Europa League, so we're all looking forward to the new season and what is an exciting time at the club."