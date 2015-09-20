Too early for Serie A title talk, warns Icardi

Mauro Icardi is refusing to get carried away by talk of Inter challenging for the Serie A title, despite ensuring a fourth straight victory at Chievo on Sunday.

The Inter striker opened his account for the season shortly before the interval at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi as Roberto Mancini's side recorded a 1-0 win over fellow high-flyers Chievo.

Juventus picked up their first league win of the season against Genoa later on Sunday and Icardi believes the holders remain favourites this time around.

"We have nine or 10 new players and we're doing really well at the moment," he said.

"We've made a good start to the season, but it's still early to be talking about the title. Juventus won the last four Scudetti and they're favourites.

"We're working on our understanding, little by little it will all start coming to us automatically."

Icardi's first goal of the season came late in a half in which Inter were put under plenty of pressure by a Chievo side who held Juve to a draw the week before.

The Argentinean - who skippered Inter on Sunday - added: "It was an important goal for the team today and it wasn't easy to score because [Albano] Bizzarri is a tough keeper to beat.

"I tried to dink it past him then I tucked it away.

"I'd already had this feeling of being captain - a great feeling. It's your duty to score goals when you're a striker.

"I wasn't worried because I knew it would come sooner or later."