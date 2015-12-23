Too early to write off Thauvin, says McClaren

Newcastle United boss Steve McClaren feels Florian Thauvin still has time to prove the doubters wrong at St James' Park.

The 22-year-old joined the club from Marseille at the start of the season, but has only started in three Premier League games, making seven additional substitute appearances.

Thauvin failed to score in any of those outings, but McClaren insists the £12million signing is starting to show signs of progress as he adapts to life in England.

"Too soon, too soon," the former England manager told Sky Sports when asked if it was too early to write the midfielder off.

"I have to say the first game against Northampton in the League Cup, I thought he was outstanding. But he has just not kicked on and some players are like that – they give you that then they dip. Some don't then come.

"I see definite signs of his adaptation in the last few weeks, certainly in terms of training and certainly on Saturday [against Aston Villa]. When he came on, he was excellent."

Newcastle face Everton at home on Saturday as they look to make it four league games unbeaten.