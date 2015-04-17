Toon fans to feed ducks during Spurs protest

The group, known as AshleyOut.com, have been quick to back the planned protest against owner Mike Ashley that snowballed on Twitter in recent weeks.

As well as a frustration at how the side are stuttering to the end of another disappointing season, sections of Newcastle's support have grown weary at how the club is run and a perceived lack of ambition behind the scenes.

As a result, fans have been invited to protest before and after the Tottenham game, with a trip to a local park scheduled in between.

"We will head over to Leazes Park after the game has kicked off," a statement from the group explained.

"No specific protest activities have been planned [at the park], but we will spend one and a half hours feeding the ducks, watching the grass grow and having a kickabout with fellow fans.

"There is every chance you will see more determination than on the pitch a few hundred feet to the south."

John Carver's side have lost their last five Premier League games and sit 13th, having not yet secured their top-flight status for next season.

Newcastle's campaign has already seen protests against members of the club's staff, with former manager Alan Pardew the subject of ire prior to his departure for Crystal Palace.