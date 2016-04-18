'Top teams' in contact over AC Milan striker Bacca

Carlos Bacca's impressive debut season at AC Milan has caught the attention of multiple "top teams", according to his agent Sergio Barila.

The 29-year-old has netted 15 Serie A goals after signing from Sevilla – a tally only bettered by Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Bacca's latest strike came as Milan earned a 1-0 victory at Sampdoria on Sunday in new head coach Cristian Brocchi's first match in charge of the club.

The Colombia international is under contract until June 2019 and is happy at San Siro according to his representative, who also claimed his client is being tracked by major sides amid speculation he could be sold to boost Milan's finances.

"I don't know what is going to happen in the summer, but Bacca's idea and that of the club was that of rebuilding a new Milan that would be great in Europe," Barila said to Estadio Deportivo.

"At least that is what they signed for and we will have to see whether the player or the club change their minds on that.

"Many teams asked about him in January - even in China - but Bacca told us that he wanted to stay in Milan.

"Recently these teams contacted me again with a view to the next transfer market. It's only normal that top teams should be after a great player like him.

"I often speak with Milan and they tell me they are happy with him. He still has many years on his contract with the Rossoneri."

Barila insisted his client is not becoming distracted by speculation over his future ahead of a crucial period for Milan as they prepare for the Coppa Italia final against Juventus in Rome next month.

"Milan signed him to score goals and that's what he's doing," added the agent.

"Carlos is calm, he wants to win the Coppa Italia and qualify for next year's Europa League."

Reports in Italy recently suggested that Bayern Munich and Arsenal were among the clubs keen on a move for Bacca, with Milan's price-tag sitting at €30 million - similar to the fee they initially paid for him.