Toronto FC 3 Chicago Fire 1: Giovinco brace helps end slump against Schweinsteiger's men

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice as Toronto FC snapped a three-game winless run in MLS with a 3-1 victory at home to Bastian Schweinsteiger's Chicago Fire.

Former Juventus forward and 2015 MVP Giovinco scored in either half to help Toronto get back to winning ways at BMO Field on Friday.

Toronto welcomed Schweinsteiger and his team-mates to Canada having not won since March 18, following back-to-back draws against Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United, while they lost at Columbus Crew last time out.

But with Giovinco at his brilliant best, Toronto ensured Schweinsteiger and the Fire returned home to Chicago emptyhanded.

Schweinsteiger had scored two goals in three matches since arriving from Manchester United to inspire a three-match unbeaten streak.

However, Toronto set about ending that run early via Giovinco in the 28th minute after the Italy international fired a low shot into the bottom left corner.

Eriq Zavaleta doubled the lead four minutes later when he rose highest to head home Justin Morrow's delivery.

The match was put beyond doubt eight minutes from time thanks to Giovinco, who curled a stunning free-kick past Jorge Bava.

Substitute David Accam came off the bench and pulled a goal back in the 88th minute but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Toronto are sixth in the Eastern Conference, just a point adrift of Chicago.