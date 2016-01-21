Torres could become world's highest-paid player - agent

Fernando Torres has an offer to become the highest-paid player in the world, according to his agent Jose Antonio Martin ‘Peton’.

Torres is on loan at Atletico Madrid from AC Milan but his deal with the La Liga outfit is set to expire at the end of the 2015-16 season.

The 31-year-old has scored just twice in 16 games this season and has only seen out the full 90 minutes on one occasion.

And Torres' representative has urged the striker to hold talks with Atletico coach Diego Simeone about his future with the club.

"Fernando and Simeone should sit down and talk about it," he told the Sun.

"The fans of Madrid don’t want Torres to be told no continually.

"He has an offer that would make him the best-paid in the world. There are nuances. It all depends upon the will of the club.

"The feeling I get is this is something that must be resolved, not between [club chief Miguel Angel] Gil Marin or [technical director] Andrea Berta, but rather between Simeone and Torres, who are friends.

"He must either tell him [Torres], ‘I am counting on you or I am not counting on you.’

"The fans want his contract renewed and it is something that can’t be denied."